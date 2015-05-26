Tigers DH Victor Martinez has torn meniscus

Detroit, MI (SportsNetwork.com) - The Detroit Tigers announced Thursday that designated hitter Victor Martinez tore the medial meniscus in his left knee during workouts last week.

Martinez will have surgery next Tuesday with Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida. An additional update will be given at that time.

The injury was revealed after Martinez underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday.

Martinez, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract in November, earned his fifth All-Star nod in 2014 after hitting .335 with 32 home runs, 33 doubles and 103 RBI in 151 games. He also won his second Silver Slugger award last season.

This is the second time Martinez has suffered a serious offseason knee injury as a Tiger. In 2012 he tore his left ACL in offseason conditioning and missed that entire season.