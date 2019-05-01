Tiger Woods to celebrate Masters win at White House next week, sources say

Tiger Woods is set to make a trip to the White House on Monday to attend a ceremony hosted by President Trump in recognition of his recent triumph in the Masters tournament, multiple sources told Fox News.

The famed golfer, 43, shot a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory in Augusta, Georgia on April 14, securing his fifth Masters win and 15th major championship.

The president, who has golfed with Woods in the past, tweeted as the sporting event unfolded and wished him congratulations upon its conclusion, calling him “a truly Great Champion!”

The following day, Trump tweeted again, announcing that he would honor Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump wrote.

Woods’ success at this year’s tournament was his first major win since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems. He triumphed in the 2018 Tour Championship, his first victory of any kind since 2013.

