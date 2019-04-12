Tiger Woods knows he's in good shape after shooting 70 in Masters first round

Is history repeating itself?

Tiger Woods finished the first round at the Masters Tournament on Thursday shooting a 70 -- finishing tied for 11th at two-under par for the day.

Woods not only is in striking distance of the leaders after the first round, but knows his own history when it comes to shooting a 70 at Augusta National Golf Club on opening day.

MASTERS TOURNAMENT: BROOKS KOEPKA, BRYSON DECHAMBEAU SHARE 18-HOLE LEAD AT AUGUSTA

“I’ve shot 70 the last four times I’ve won the green jacket and it’s off to a good start," Woods said with a huge smile on his face in the clubhouse.

Woods shot exactly a 70 in 1997, 2001 and 2002 and went on to win the Masters all those years. In his last Masters win, he shot a 74 in the first round but managed to shoot under 70 in back-to-back rounds to win his fourth green jacket.

Last year, Woods shot a first-round 73 and finished one-over par for the tournament. The last time he finished in the top five was in 2013 – he shot a first round 70 then as well.