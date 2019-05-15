Tiger Woods takes swipe at John Daly over golf cart: 'I walked with a broken leg'

Tiger Woods is coming off an incredible win at the Masters Tournament and will have a new course to conquer at the PGA Championship this weekend in New York.

While Woods tees off Thursday in the first round at Bethpage Black on Long Island, he took a shot at John Daly over the golfer’s use of a cart. A PGA Committee on the American with Disabilities Act made the decision Tuesday to allow Daly to use the cart at the event.

TIGER WOODS SUED FOR WRONGFUL DEATH AFTER HIS RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE ALLEGEDLY DRINKS AT WORK, DIES IN CRASH

Woods appeared to take a shot at Daly over the committee's decision.

“As far as J.D. taking a cart, well, I walked with a broken leg,” Woods said.

TRUMP PRESENTS 'TRUE LEGEND' TIGER WOODS WITH PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Woods was referring to the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, in which he played on torn ligaments in his left knee and a double stress fracture in the leg. He played 91 holes, eventually winning the tournament in a playoff.

Daly responded to Woods' remark Wednesday, telling USA Today he wished Woods had "all the facts" before he made a comment.

Daly will not have access to every area of the course in the cart and much of the access will be dependent on the weather and course conditions, said Kerry Haigh, the championships director for the PGA of America.

“I will meet with John and just talk through where he can go and can't go,” Haigh said. “Obviously there's some places on this golf course where you can't get a golf cart to. We try and use common sense, what's reasonable, what's fair for the protection both of the player and those issues as well as the playing of a major championship.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daly suffers from arthritis in his right knee and requested the cart over medical issues. He will be the first golfer to ride in a cart at a major tournament since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 1998 and 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.