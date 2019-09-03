Tiger Woods and Rafael Nadal trade fist pumps at US Open

Rafael Nadal was pumped and so was Tiger Woods. Let the fist pumping begin.

The golf great, along with his kids and girlfriend Erica Herman, watched Nadal’s 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 fourth-round win over Marin Cilic in the fourth round of the U.S. Open from a private box at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night. At one point the 18-time major champion triggered a roar and signature fist pump from Woods.

“What a great night watching @RafaelNadal.,” Woods tweeted after the win. “Just an incredible performance and awesome way to close out the match.”

His fist pump came after a nine-shot volley that Nadal won with a strong forehand shot from the back line to put himself up 40-love while leading 2-1 in the third. He let out a yell and fist pump and Woods followed suit.

