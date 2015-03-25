Thunder G Westbrook returns to lineup

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook made his season debut following offseason knee surgery and helped the Thunder take a 103-96 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Westbrook tore the meniscus in his right knee during Game 2 of OKC's first- round playoff series with Houston when Rockets' guard Patrick Beverly bumped into the Thunder star. He underwent surgery and was expected to be back in time for the start of training camp but suffered a setback in October after a loose stitch created swelling in the surgically repaired knee.

Westbrook had a second surgery and was expected to miss the first 4-to-6 weeks of the season, but received good news early Sunday when team doctors cleared him to play.

"Russell Westbrook has gone through a methodical rehab process jointly created by our medical and performance teams and treating physicians," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. "The process has been instrumental in getting Russell to this point and has included various physical and medical benchmarks. The final benchmark being unrestricted basketball activity."

Westbrook scored 21 points on 5-of-16 from the floor and 11-of-14 from the foul line in his return to the lineup. He also dished out seven assists and hit four free throws late to help the Thunder ice the game.