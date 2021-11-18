The Rock reflects on WWE debut 25 years later: 'What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most electrifying performers to ever step in between the ropes of a WWE ring, and on Wednesday he reflected on the 25-year anniversary of his debut.

Before Johnson was "The Rock," he had been billed as Rocky Maivia. He wrestled his first match at Madison Square Garden at Survivor Series in 1996.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He teamed up in the Survivor Series-style match with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Marc Mero and The Stalker, and the team defeated Crush, Goldust, Hunter Hearst Helmsley (later known as Triple H) and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

The Rock wouldn’t become "The Rock" until 1998.

On Twitter, he recalled his Madison Square Garden debut.

"Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut," he wrote.

WWE RELEASES 2022 PAY-PER-VIEW SCHEDULE

The Rock would go on to become an eight-time WWE champion and later one of the top action stars in Hollywood, from being featured in the "The Fast and the Furious" saga to starring on his own show "Ballers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since stepping away from being in the ring full time, The Rock has made sporadic appearances. He appeared last on the SmackDown 20th anniversary show in October 2019.