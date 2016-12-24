The Jets were astonishingly awful against the Patriots

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles was ill on the eve of Saturday's game against the New England Patriots but still showed up to lead his 4-10 team. The team's performance in Foxboro had to make him wish he stayed home.

The Jets were smothered by the Patriots, 41-3, in a game that wasn't even that close. Perhaps the nadir was the Jets' decision to kick a field goal in the fourth quarter down 41 points to avoid a shutout. The Gillette Stadium crowd booed the decision vociferously. The 38-point margin was the third-worst loss the Jets have suffered to New England.

QB Bryce Petty left the game in the first half with an injured left shoulder. He failed to complete a pass in three attempts but did manage to throw an interception.

Ryan Fitzpatrick came on and managed to complete 8 of 21 passes. He also found the Patriots twice for interceptions, giving him 17 -- second-most in the NFL.

The Jets' defense was no better, although Tom Brady's numbers were far from astounding -- 17 of 27, 214 yards and 3 TDs. But the Jets were so bad that the Pats sat Brady in the fourth quarter, keeping him from tying Dan Marino on the career passing yards list -- he needed 270.

The Jets twice were called for penalties after appearing to have the Patriots stopped. Naturally, both drives wound up with New England scores.

It appeared the Patriots were content to run out the clock as the first half wound down. The Jets, however, decided to take a timeout.

Bill Belichick and Brady responded by going to the air and Brady wound up finding James White for a 25-yard touchdown that made it 27-0.

Jets legend Joe Namath at least had something to be thankful for.

And he added some sarcasm after a Jets penalty.