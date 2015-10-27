That was fast: Escobar's inside-the-park HR ambushes Mets in Game 1

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Alcides Escobar #2 of the Kansas City Royals runs the bases after hitting an inside the park home run in the first inning against the New York Mets during Game One of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 27, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire Getty Images

It didn't take Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar very long to make his presence felt in the World Series. He ambushed New York Mets starter Matt Harvey in the first inning of Game 1 on Tuesday, smacking a first-pitch fastball to left-center that resulted in an inside-the-park home run. It was the 12th inside-the-park homer in World Series history, and the most recent one was quite a while ago. What's more, a leadoff inside-the-park homer is even more rare:

Escobar's hit seemed like a double or triple off the bat, but rolled away after some outfield miscommunication between Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto - giving Escobar a chance for just about the flashiest start to the Series that the Royals could have possibly drawn up:

So strap in, this World Series could be pretty wild.