Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn wins Women's British Open

By | Associated Press
    Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn celebrates after sinking her putt to win the Women's British Open during day four of the Women's British Open at Woburn Golf Club, Woburn, England, Sunday July 31, 2016. Jutanugarn took the Women's British Open title at the tree-lined Woburn course. (Steve Paston / PA via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn plays off the fairway during day four of the Women's British Open at Woburn Golf Club, Woburn, England, Sunday July 31, 2016. Ariya Jutanugarn took the Women's British Open lead Saturday at tree-lined Woburn course. (Steve Paston / PA via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn putts during day four of the Women's British Open at Woburn Golf Club, Woburn, England, Sunday July 31, 2016. (Steve Paston / PA via AP) (The Associated Press)

MILTON KEYNES, England – Ariya Jutanugarn won the Women's British Open on Sunday at Woburn for her first major championship and fourth LPGA Tour victory of the year.

The 20-year-old Thai player closed with an even-par 72 for a three-stroke victory over American Mo Martin and South Korea's Mirim Lee. Jutanugarn finished at 16-under 272 on the Marquess Course, the hilly, forest layout that is a big change from the usual seaside layouts in the tournament rotation.

Martin, the 2014 winner at Royal Birkdale, shot a 70. Lee had a 73.

Stacy Lewis was fourth at 11 under after her third straight 70.

The long-hitting Jutanugarn broke through four months after blowing a late lead in the first major championship of the year. In early April in the ANA Inspiration in the California desert, Jutanugarn — at the time, best known for blowing a two-stroke lead with a closing triple bogey in the 2013 LPGA Thailand — bogeyed the final three holes to hand the title to Lydia Ko.

Jutanugarn put the hard lessons to use in May, winning three straight events to become the LPGA Tour's first Thai champion. And Saturday, she shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to pull two strokes ahead of Lee and break the tournament 54-hole record of 201.