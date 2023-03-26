Texas high school softball player goes viral for nifty trick to get around catcher and score run

A Texas high school softball player went viral last week for the stunt she pulled at a play at the plate during a game.

Carthage High School senior Jada Walton was put into a predicament as she tried to put a run on the board for her team. She rounded third base and was met by the Center High School’s catcher at home plate. It should have been an easy out, but Walton somehow managed to work her way around the catcher.

Walton avoided the first tag attempt but missed the plate as she went home. The catcher appeared to have Walton pinned down.

However, Walton looked straight into the catcher’s face and pointed to the other direction. The catcher looked and in that split second Walton dove for home. She was safe.

"I was really just goofing around because I thought I was going to be out," Walton told The Panola Watchman. "Then I had pointed and she looked and I just saw that as an opportunity to score."

She added that she was even stunned that it worked.

"I was amazed at what I did. I’ve never seen that, trick somebody like that, then when I was in the dugout I was screaming and so excited," she added.

The play was part of a five-run fifth inning to help Carthage beat Center 7-5.