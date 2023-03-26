Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina Tar Heels
Published

Eric Montross, former North Carolina great and NBA veteran, reveals cancer diagnosis

Montross was a first-round NBA draft pick

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eric Montross, a former NBA center who starred at North Carolina before going pro, announced on Saturday he started treatments for cancer.

The Montross family issued a statement through the University of North Carolina.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eric Montross of the Celtics before a game in 1995 against the Indiana Pacers at the Boston Garden.

Eric Montross of the Celtics before a game in 1995 against the Indiana Pacers at the Boston Garden. (Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Eric was recently diagnosed with cancer and is beginning treatments under the care of the amazing oncologists, nurses and staff at the world-class UNC Lineberger Cancer Center. Our family is of course deeply concerned, but we have spent nearly three decades in the fight against children’s cancer and know well the incredible advancements that are being made in oncology treatments, as well as the power of love, prayer, support and positivity. 

"We are all touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news became public. Your support is more than appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer one day at a time. Our family is dealing with Eric’s diagnosis head-on – the only way we know how. And we are all in this fight together."

Eric Montross of the New Jersey Nets during the Kings game on March 3, 1997, at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.

Eric Montross of the New Jersey Nets during the Kings game on March 3, 1997, at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

FLORIDA ATLANTIC CONTINUES CINDERELLA RUN, CLINCHES FINAL FOUR BERTH IN INSTANT CLASSIC OVER KANSAS STATE

Montross, 51, was on the Tar Heels’ 1993 championship team. Montross had 16 points as North Carolina defeated Michigan 77-71. He ended his collegiate career as a two-time Second-Team All-American and one-time First-Team ACC member.

The Boston Celtics selected Montross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He was on the All-Rookie Second-Team after his first season.

He was a serviceable big man from 1994 to 2002. He played for the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

North Carolina's Eric Montross is interviewed by media after the Wake Forest game at Dean Smith Center.

North Carolina's Eric Montross is interviewed by media after the Wake Forest game at Dean Smith Center. (Bob Donnan /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 465 career games. He’s currently a radio analyst for North Carolina.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.