Eric Montross, former North Carolina great and NBA veteran, reveals cancer diagnosis

Eric Montross, a former NBA center who starred at North Carolina before going pro, announced on Saturday he started treatments for cancer.

The Montross family issued a statement through the University of North Carolina.

"Eric was recently diagnosed with cancer and is beginning treatments under the care of the amazing oncologists, nurses and staff at the world-class UNC Lineberger Cancer Center. Our family is of course deeply concerned, but we have spent nearly three decades in the fight against children’s cancer and know well the incredible advancements that are being made in oncology treatments, as well as the power of love, prayer, support and positivity.

"We are all touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news became public. Your support is more than appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer one day at a time. Our family is dealing with Eric’s diagnosis head-on – the only way we know how. And we are all in this fight together."

Montross, 51, was on the Tar Heels’ 1993 championship team. Montross had 16 points as North Carolina defeated Michigan 77-71. He ended his collegiate career as a two-time Second-Team All-American and one-time First-Team ACC member.

The Boston Celtics selected Montross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He was on the All-Rookie Second-Team after his first season.

He was a serviceable big man from 1994 to 2002. He played for the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

He averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 465 career games. He’s currently a radio analyst for North Carolina.