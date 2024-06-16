Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M baseball coach apologizes for 2 fans harassing Florida dugout with alleged remarks about dead batboy

Schlossnagle says College World Series shouldn't allow hecklers back in ballpark

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle apologized for the actions of two fans who were tossed from the Aggies’ College World Series game against Florida after being seen screaming into the Gators’ dugout in the second inning. 

The two fans, both wearing Texas A&M gear, reportedly brought up the Gators’ bat boy, who died in 2021 when his father was suspected of killing his two sons before taking his own life and setting his home on fire. The family of the boy, who was 11 years old, was friends of Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who the fans were reportedly directing their insults. 

Schlossnagle gave a Happy Father’s Day to those who celebrated to open his press conference, but he immediately denounced the actions of the two fans after his team’s 3-2 victory over the Gators. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jim Schlossnagle looks on field

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle is shown during the SEC Baseball Tournament against Mississippi State on May 22, 2024, in Hoover, Ala. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I want to apologize on behalf of Texas A&M for whatever the heck went on over there in that dugout," Schlossnagle said. "Whoever those two guys are, they don’t represent what Texas A&M is all about, and whoever they are, just don’t come back. Let’s not let those two guys back in the ballpark."

The Omaha (Nebraska) Police Officers Association released a statement commending authorities for stepping in and suggesting the two fans never return for the College World Series

"Heckling an opposing baseball team about the tragic death of their batboy is beyond unacceptable. Glad our officers and security threw this duo out of Charles Schwab Field," the association said in a statement on X. "You’re no longer welcome in this city and should be banned for life from future College World Series."

On3 Florida reporter Nick de la Torre gave an account of the moment when the heckling happened from the two fans, though there’s no video showing what was said. However, the fans were caught during the game’s broadcast being escorted out of the game. 

Kevin O'Sullivan in dugout

Florida head baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan is shown during the Texas A&M victory over Florida in the SEC Championship Game in Hoover, Ala. (Getty Images)

"They were down by the Florida dugout," de la Torre posted during the game. "…[Gators pitcher] Brandon Neely had to be held back. Not sure what was said but looked like it was heated down there."

Another report from the game said the hecklers were "yelling at Coach O’Sullivan saying that he killed someone and [should] be ashamed."

"Assistants on the gator staff started throwing F-bombs at them and went to run up to them but the cops had wrangled them by then," a post on X wrote with a picture of the hecklers.

Jim Schlossnagle during press conference

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle attends a press conference after the SEC Baseball Tournament game against LSU on May 26, 2023, in Hoover, Ala. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unknown if the College World Series will ban the two fans.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.