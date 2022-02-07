Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans
Published

Texans reportedly considering Lovie Smith for coaching vacancy

Prior to joining the Texans, Smith was the head coach at the University of Illinois until 2020

By Sam Amico | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Houston Texans may not have to look very far for their next head coach. In fact, they may just decide to stick with a man who is already on their sideline.

Per ESPN, defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, a former head coach himself, could be the next man calling the shots for the Texans. Smith, 63, was hired in March not only as the DC, but also as an associate head coach under former main man David Culley.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. 

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

For Smith, that move marked a return to the NFL after six yeas away. In 2015, he was actually head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before that, he coached the Chicago Bears for eight yeas (2004-12). He holds an 89-87 overall record in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Texans, Smith was the head coach at the University of Illinois (2016-20).

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. 

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Texans are also reportedly considering ex-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the position.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Smith, a devout Christian, is an active member of the American Diabetes Association. His mother is blind as a result of the disease.