TEs Celek, Cleveland activated for game against Seattle

Tight ends Garrett Celek and Asante Cleveland were added to San Francisco's active roster before Thursday's 49ers game with the Seattle Seahawks.

Celek was activated from the physically unable to perform list and Cleveland was promoted from the practice squad.

To make room on the roster, the 49ers placed tight end Derek Carrier on injured reserve and waived linebacker Chase Thomas.

Celek has appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons, with six catches for 89 yards. Cleveland played in the 49ers 23-14 loss at Arizona before being waived and resigned to the practice squad.