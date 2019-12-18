Terry Francona's stolen Red Sox World Series rings recovered in Arizona, officials say

Terry Francona led the Boston Red Sox to two World Series championships, in 2004 and 2007, and the rings he received were recently recovered by police in Arizona after they had been stolen last month.

Francona’s two rings were reported stolen on Nov. 7, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the rings were purchased by a Phoenix memorabilia store.

Police said detectives also discovered that a $245,830 check intended for Francona was also fraudulently deposited earlier this year. Police are still investigating the matter.

Jamey Estep, 33, was arrested in the case of the stolen rings. He received felony charges of second-degree burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property.

Francona, who is currently the Cleveland Indians' manager, helped the Red Sox break the “Curse of the Bambino” in 2004 when Boston came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series and go on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

Francona was also the manager when the Red Sox defeated the Colorado Rockies in 2007.

He left the Red Sox after the 2011 season. In 2013 he was hired by the Indians. He led the Indians to a World Series appearance in 2016, but the team lost to the Chicago Cubs. Cleveland finished 93-69 last season but missed the playoffs.