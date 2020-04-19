Terrell Lewis: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Terrell Lewis is a linebacker who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Lewis, born Terrell Hall, was a five-star recruit as he signed with Alabama, according to Rivals. He had originally committed to Ohio State during his junior year but de-committed in the summer going into his senior season.

Lewis picked Alabama over other offers from Maryland, Florida State, and Ole Miss.

Here are five more things to know about Lewis.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Lewis is listed at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 33 7/8-inch arms and 9 7/8-inch hands. He recorded a 37-inch vertical jump and a 124-inch broad jump.

2). HIGH SCHOOL STANDOUT

Lewis attended St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C. He was the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2015 and was named to the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game.

3). INJURY-PLAGUED SEASONS

As a sophomore, Lewis played in four games after tearing a ligament in the first game of the season. He made his first collegiate start at the 2018 national championship game. He then tore his ACL the following season, forcing him to miss his entire third season.

4). SOLID FINAL SEASON

In 2019, Lewis appeared in 10 games and recorded 31 tackles and six sacks for the Crimson Tide. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Lewis is a top linebacker in this draft class but where he goes is unclear. A late first-to-second round selection is likely where he falls at the draft.