Tennis pros take part in backyard tournament amid coronavirus pandemic: report

California real estate investor and tennis fan Scott Douglas reportedly offered up his own backyard over the weekend for a two-day competition that featured some of tennis’ top-ranked players.

As sports continue to make a painfully slow comeback in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, athletes have gotten creative with their methods to resume normalcy.

Douglas hosted the Homecourt Advantage tournament on a clay court in the backyard of his Rolling Hills home which included $10,000 prize, the Los Angeles Times reported.

There were only 12 fans present, all of which practiced social distancing measures.

Participants included 10-time ATP title winner Sam Querrey, Ernesto Escobedo, Brandon Holt and rising star, 17-year-old Zachary Svajda.

Querrey came out on top after defeating Holt 3-4 (7), 4-1, 10-8 in the final.

“It was so much fun,” Holt told the Los Angeles Times. “I think that as long as people are being safe and social distancing, as we did at this tournament, there's no reason why we shouldn't be able to start up playing tennis.”

He continued: “I don't think anyone here ever felt like they were in any danger, ever. We're able to play tennis far enough away so we're not close to each other. I guess that's the name of the game, trying to figure out how to get fans and trying to figure out how to travel. Things like that are what's going to be tough when the pro tour starts back up."

Querrey also emphasized the importance of these types of matches as the tour continues to remain on hold.

“If the tour is going to keep being suspended, the more of these that can pop up the better because they're really fun and the guys really appreciate it," he said. "It was awesome. They did a great job.”