Australian tennis star announces divorce from husband, teases OnlyFans page

Australian tennis star Arina Rodionova and former Australian Football League star Ty Vickery announced their divorce in a video posted to her social media on Wednesday.

Rodionova said the two had been separated for about a year after nine years of marriage. Vickery, who was eating a banana, said they wished "each other the best" and thanked their friends, family and followers for their support.

Rodionova then went to shake Vickey’s hand. The AFL player decided to try to give her the banana instead.

"Life happens. We have lots of love for each other but sometimes it’s just not enough," she wrote in the caption of the video, which was posted to Instagram.

The New York Post noted that the divorce came nearly two weeks after Rodionova announced the launch of her OnlyFans account.

"Good news for everyone who was asking. My OnlyFans account was confirmed, so here we go. Let’s do this," she said in a previous Instagram Post.

A day after the divorce announcement, she wrote in her Instagram Stories that now would be a good time to start with some risqué posts from her trip to the Maldives.

"With all these articles going around… this seems like a good time to start posting all those bikini photos from the Maldives… on my OnlyFans account obviously."

Rodionova played the Australian Open this year but only made it to the qualifying round on the singles side. She did not participate in the doubles side.

As a singles competitor, she has 552 wins. She became the oldest woman to make her WTA top 100 debut at the age of 34 last year. She has one career doubles title and was ranked as high as No. 41 in competition.

Vickery played for Richmond and Hawthorn from 2009 to 2017. He finished with 160 goals in 125 career matches.