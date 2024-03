Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A tennis player collapsed during his Miami Open qualifying match on Monday afternoon.

Arthur Cazaux fell to the floor during the third set against Marold Mayot and was forced to retire from the match. Cazaux had just won the second set, 7-5, to extend the match, and was leading the final set, two games to one.

Marlot was just about to serve when Cazaux fell sideways and lay on his back for several seconds before being checked on by staff.

The chair umpire said Cazaux was forced to retire "due to illness."

Temperatures in Miami reached 87 degrees with 70% humidity The heat played a role in Jack Draper fainting in 2021, the New York Post noted.

Cazaux was making his first-ever appearance at the Miami Open this year. He's played in seven grand slams, making his Australian Open debut earlier this year.

He was one win away from a quarterfinals match against Daniil Medvedev in January, but after winning the first three rounds, he lost in straight sets to Hubert Hukacz, ranked No. 9 at the tournament.

It was his best performance at a grand slam, as he previously only got to the first-round in both the French and US Opens last year.

