Female tennis players granted WTA ranking protection during fertility procedures

The WTA will now protect the rankings of female tennis pros who take time away from competition to undergo fertility protection procedures, the tour announced Wednesday.

The player-led measure will allow female tennis players to use a special entry ranking (SER) for up to three tournaments if they choose to undergo a "fertility protection procedure such as egg or embryo freezing."

"By introducing this new form of ranking protection, the WTA helps to support and empower women athletes to balance a professional sports career with planning and starting a family at a time of their choice," the tour said in a news release Wednesday.

The new measure adds to the WTA’s Family Focus Program, which already includes ranking protection during pregnancies or other means of parenthood and postpartum support. It also follows the WTA’s announcement in March that tennis players on tour can receive 12 months of paid maternity leave.

"I’m incredibly proud of our sport in recognizing the importance of fertility treatments for female athletes," 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens said in a statement provided by the tour.

"For any woman, the conversation of family life versus a career is nuanced and complex. The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves. It’s truly groundbreaking and will empower this generation, and future generations of players, to continue with the sport they love without having to compromise."

Speaking to the BBC, Stephens explained her own experiences and the challenges she faced under the previous rules.

"The first time I did it, I rushed back, and I was overweight and not happy and just very stressed out," she told the outlet. "The second time I did it, I took a totally different approach so I could just be in better shape. I could have the surgery. I could have more time to recover.

"Having the protected ranking there, so that players don't feel forced to come back early and risk their health again, is the best thing possible."

The SER will be based on the 12-week average of the player’s WTA ranking from eight weeks prior to the start of their out-of-competition period.

