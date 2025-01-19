Tennis great Pam Shriver reveals Grand Slam trophies, car stolen after evacuating from wildfires

Former tennis star Pam Shriver revealed Saturday she had Grand Slam trophies and her vehicle stolen after she evacuated her home due to the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles.

Shriver told FOX 11 Los Angeles she evacuated from Brentwood to a hotel in Marina Del Ray as the Palisades Fire broke out nearly two weeks ago. She offered a grim view on how she’s feeling about the city in wake of all the chaos that has broken out.

"Right now in LA it’s tough to feel safe based on natural disasters, fires, crime," she said. "I spent the first 38 years in Baltimore. Since then, I spent 30 years here. I’m thinking about what’s my next community where I’m gonna feel safe."

Shriver explained to KTLA on Friday she was trying to get back into a "normal routine" when she noticed her Dodge Durango was missing.

She said the trophies happened to be in the back of the SUV.

"For people who are doing this, like come on man," she told the station. "We gotta come together. We gotta do things like the way you see people donating, the way you see the first responders, how they’re pushing through this. Let’s all feel a sense of community and help the people of Altadena and Pacific Palisades. Come on, let’s do the right thing.

"This is not the time to give people even more stress or more worry and more lack of confidence."

Looting has been a major issue as firefighters work to contain the infernos. Authorities have arrested at least a dozen people in connection with looting and arson.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for looting in fire evacuation zones to be a felony after prosecutors in Southern California urged him to issue harsher penalties, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"Preying on people at their most vulnerable is despicable, these criminals are among the worst kinds," Newsom said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon.

Newsom said "looting has never been legal here" and that "it will not be tolerated" as the state continues to battle the ravenous inferno that broke out on Jan. 7.

Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.