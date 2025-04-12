Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee's Josh Heupel sends clear message after QB fallout: 'No one is ever bigger than the program'

Nico Iamaleava became the first player to hold out due to NIL negotiations

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel spoke for the first time since leaving quarterback Nico Iamaleava off the Volunteeers’ spring roster, and his message was clear. 

Team first. 

Iamaleava made some college sports history as the first player to ever hold out during the NIL era after he didn’t show up to practice Friday while trying to negotiate a better payment at Tennessee next season.

Josh Heupel looks on field

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches a game in the first half at Ohio Stadium Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Imagn)

Tennessee removed the quarterback from its roster ahead of the team’s spring game Saturday. Iamaleava has reportedly made his intentions known that he'll enter the transfer portal when it opens Wednesday to play elsewhere. 

Heupel spoke to Vol Network Saturday, noting that while this is the current state of college sports, it doesn’t mean the team finishes second. 

"It’s the state of college football," Heupel said. "At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me too. 

"We’ve got an opportunity. We’ve got a bunch of guys who are going to give their all for Tennessee. We move forward. Got a great group. Let’s go compete."

Nico Iamaleava looks on

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava walks off the field after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium Nov. 30, 2024. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Iamaleava is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in college football entering the 2025-26 season. But he wanted to renegotiate his $10 million NIL deal with Tennessee, which spanned multiple years, according to ESPN

ESPN also reports that Tennessee became aware that Oregon reached out to Iamaleava about potentially transferring to join Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his program.

Now, Heupel will search for a new quarterback in the transfer portal. 

"It’s unfortunate, just the situation and where we’re at with Nico," Heupel told reporters, according to the New York Post. "I want to thank him for everything that he’s done since he’s gotten here."

Josh Heupel high fives fans

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel at the Vol Walk before the Orange & White spring game April 12, 2025. (Imagn.)

The Vols have redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and true freshman George MacIntyre on their roster, and both played in the spring game Saturday. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.