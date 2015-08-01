Tennessee loses second freshman in a week with departure of TE

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost yet another member of their 2015 recruiting class as freshman tight end Kyle Oliver has left the football program and intends to transfer, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The reason behind Oliver's dismissal involves "unspecified off-field issues." According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Oliver was a passenger of the car which redshirt freshman Charles Mosley had been driving when he was pulled over for speeding and arrested. Officers reported the smell of marijuana coming from the car and charged Mosley with being under the influence of marijuana and speeding.

Mosley's status with the team appears to be clear for now and will likely not be dismissed after being disciplined "internally", according to head coach Butch Jones.

Tennessee is now down to four scholarship tight ends following Oliver's dismissal. Oliver is the second Vol to leave the program, following local prospect Joc Bruce as the second member of the team that will not survive to see their first fall camp as a member of the Vols.

(h/t Knoxville New Sentinel)