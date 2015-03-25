Expand / Collapse search
Published
January 13, 2015

Tennessee heads to Wichita State knowing it's never too early to boost NCAA tournament resume

By | Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee is still seeking the type of non-conference win that could give its NCAA tournament hopes a major lift.

The Volunteers' next chance comes Saturday as they visit No. 12 Wichita State (9-0) in their first game against a Top 25 opponent.

Although Tennessee's 6-2 record looks good on the surface, a closer examination shows the Volunteers could use a high-profile non-conference win.

Tennessee lost its season opener 67-63 at Xavier, though the Vols won a rematch 64-49 last month. Tennessee also fell 78-70 to UTEP in the Battle 4 Atlantis, preventing a potential matchup with No. 10 Villanova or No. 13 Kansas later in the tournament.

The Vols need quality non-conference wins because the Southeastern Conference's only ranked teams are No. 11 Kentucky, No. 19 Florida and No. 24 Missouri.