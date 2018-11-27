Teen table tennis player from Norway delivers viral, controversial return dividing the Internet

Norwegian teenager Christopher Chen had no idea the can of worms he was releasing when he optimistically stuck his table tennis paddle up from the depths.

The 15-year-old is now a viral sporting star after that paddle hoist instantly became the most impossible table tennis highlight of the decade.

The rally has been watched by more than one million people around the world since Norwegian sports club Trondheim Bordtennisklubb initially posted the clip from a second division weekend match in Trondheim.

Out of nowhere, a magical sporting moment was born.

Ahead 10-4 in the first set, Chen found himself on the back foot from a series of power shots from his opponent before he was forced to desperately lunge forward straight at the base of the table to retrieve a clever drop shot.

After crumpling to a mess on the floor under the table, Chen brazenly stuck his paddle up while still sitting on the deck.

His opponent, with the entire court to aim for, sent his smash straight into Chen’s proud paddle at the perfect angle and speed for the ping pong ball to rebound off perfectly onto the other side of the table almost out of reach of the stunned aggressor.

His opponent’s sliding reach for the dipping ball then dropped onto the side edge of Chen’s half of the table — snatching the point away from Chen.

It’s now become the scene for heated debate from table tennis commentators, who have pointed out that Chen would have had the point stripped from him because the viral video shows him clutching the surface of the table with his free hand.

