Team USA caps off win at Special Olympics World Games with incredible buzzer-beater

Team USA defeated Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 35-18, in a game capped off by an incredible heave from one player.

As time was winding down in the game, Matthew Millett tossed up a three-quarters court shot and drained it.

The win means Team USA will compete against Team Britain on Wednesday for the gold medal in the games.

The team had previously won the bronze medal at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, according to Community Advocate.