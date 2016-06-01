Suspended guard Marcus Stroman leaving South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Suspended sophomore point guard Marcus Stroman is transferring from South Carolina.

School spokeswoman Emily Miles confirmed Tuesday that Stroman was leaving the program. He was among five players suspended in March by coach Frank Martin for a ''conduct issue'' before the Gamecocks opened NIT play. Stroman becomes the third of those five who are no longer with the team, following the transfers of freshmen Jamill Gregory and Eric Cobb who were both arrested on charges involving firing a BB gun in a neighbor near campus.

Freshman Raymond Doby also left after he was arrested on drug possession charges.

The 6-foot-2 Stroman, from Columbia, averaged 4.3 points in 28 games as a freshman. That fell to 2.3 points a game this past season in 29 games.