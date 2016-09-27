Superfest moves to New Orleans during LSU renovation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Officials say a country music festival bumped from LSU's Tiger Stadium for two years by offseason renovations will be held next Memorial Day weekend in New Orleans, at the Superdome.

The 2017 festival will be May 26-28 in the 76,500-seat Superdome.

Festival Productions Inc. didn't mention the 2018 festival in its announcement Tuesday.

It has been held at the 102,000-seat stadium in Baton Rouge since it started in 2010. It expanded from two nights to three in 2014.

That year, George Strait and Reba McEntire helped draw a record 135,000 fans. Attendance fell to 125,000 in 2015 and 100,000 last year.

LSU said in August that it will renovate bathrooms and concession stands and make other stadium improvements after the 2016 and 2017 football seasons.