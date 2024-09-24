Super Bowl champion Jon Gruden says he'll be 'ready to go' if a team wants to hire him as head coach

Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden is looking to get back on the sidelines.

The former Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach spoke about his desire to coach again in a recent appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich."

"I’m prepared, I’m in the bullpen. If someone is looking for a coach, I’ll be ready to go," he said. "I do have a passion for this game, probably unlike many people that you’ve met, and I still take a lot of pride in staying on top of it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the meantime, the 61-year-old is running his own football channel on YouTube.

"I got my own YouTube channel. I’m having a blast. We’re coaching football, we’re collaborating with a lot of different people," Gruden said.

Gruden’s last game as a coach came in October 2021 before he resigned from coaching the Raiders.

NFL LEGEND BRETT FAVRE ANNOUNCES HE HAS PARKINSON'S DISEASE

His resignation came after articles published by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailed the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010.

"I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," Gruden said in a statement, "I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Gruden resigned, he was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, going 22-31 in his second stint with the team.

Gruden’s career record is 117-112, including leading the Buccaneers to their first-ever Super Bowl victory in the 2002-2003 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.