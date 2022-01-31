Super Bowl 2022: Urban Meyer says Rams more talented, but leaning Bengals

Urban Meyer knows what the Bengals are up against.

Despite a magical ride for the "Joe Brrrr" led Bengals during these NFL playoffs, the Rams and their "All-Star" cast as Meyer calls them, will present several matchup problems for Cincinnati.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They have Jalen Ramsey, the best corner in the game. They have Von Miller, arguably a Hall of Fame player, and in my opinion, the best player in the NFL, at least top two or three, is Aaron Donald," Meyer said Monday, on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich. "I mean, that guy is the most disruptive defensive player I’ve seen in my 30 some years of being involved in this sport. He’s that good."

Donald was at his best late in the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the 49ers Sunday, forcing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into throwing an interception to seal the victory and send Los Angeles to the Super Bowl.

But don’t count out the Bengals, Meyer says.

Beating the AFC’s top two seeds in the Titans and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks just might be enough to convince Meyer that Cincinnati is destined to win its first-ever Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just think on paper, the Rams are more talented, but my heart is telling me that there’s a chance," Meyer said. "This is one of those historical moments for the Bengals and I gotta really think it through to say who we’re gonna pick, but right now I might be leaning towards that Bengals thing a little bit."