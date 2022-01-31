Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVI
Published

Super Bowl 2022: Urban Meyer says Rams more talented, but leaning Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will have a tough matchup ahead

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Urban Meyer knows what the Bengals are up against.

Despite a magical ride for the "Joe Brrrr" led Bengals during these NFL playoffs, the Rams and their "All-Star" cast as Meyer calls them, will present several matchup problems for Cincinnati.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with Cooper Kupp during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates his touchdown catch with Cooper Kupp during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"They have Jalen Ramsey, the best corner in the game. They have Von Miller, arguably a Hall of Fame player, and in my opinion, the best player in the NFL, at least top two or three, is Aaron Donald," Meyer said Monday, on OutKick’s Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich. "I mean, that guy is the most disruptive defensive player I’ve seen in my 30 some years of being involved in this sport. He’s that good."

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) during a 41-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) during a 41-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Donald was at his best late in the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the 49ers Sunday, forcing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into throwing an interception to seal the victory and send Los Angeles to the Super Bowl.

But don’t count out the Bengals, Meyer says.

Beating the AFC’s top two seeds in the Titans and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks just might be enough to convince Meyer that Cincinnati is destined to win its first-ever Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just think on paper, the Rams are more talented, but my heart is telling me that there’s a chance," Meyer said. "This is one of those historical moments for the Bengals and I gotta really think it through to say who we’re gonna pick, but right now I might be leaning towards that Bengals thing a little bit."