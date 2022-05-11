Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Suns' Bismack Biyombo, Mavericks' Marquese Chriss ejected from Game 5

The Suns took a 3-2 series lead with a win over the Mavericks

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a scrum between players from the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night following their battle in Game 5 of their playoff series.

Suns center Bismack Biyombo and Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss were ejected in the final seconds of Phoenix’s 110-80 win to take a series lead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bismack Biyombo of the Suns is escorted off the court during the final moments of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Bismack Biyombo of the Suns is escorted off the court during the final moments of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TV cameras showed security officials going toward the tunnel to make sure both players kept away from each other after leaving the court. Chriss was supposed to exit through the tunnel on the opposite side of the court and head to the visitors’ locker room. Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic was among those who followed Chriss into the locker room to keep things from escalating, according to ESPN.

Marquese Chriss of the Dallas Mavericks after the semifinal playoff game against the Phoenix Suns on May 10, 2022, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Marquese Chriss of the Dallas Mavericks after the semifinal playoff game against the Phoenix Suns on May 10, 2022, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I get the competitiveness of the game, but we're just trying to win the game," Phoenix coach Monty Williams said after the game.

76ERS' JOEL EMBIID SOUNDS OFF ON MVP AWARD, SLAMS OVERT MEDIA CRITICISM OF PLAYERS TRYING TO GET ACCOLADES

"All the stuff that happens that's extracurricular, I don't have anything to say about that. I understand how chippy it can be. We just want to win the game and that's it. We're trying to get one more win, and that's our focus right now."

Neither Biyombo nor Chriss spoke to reporters after the game.

Referee David Guthrie tries to separate the Suns' Bismack Biyombo and Dallas Mavericks' Marquese Chriss during the semifinals Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix.

Referee David Guthrie tries to separate the Suns' Bismack Biyombo and Dallas Mavericks' Marquese Chriss during the semifinals Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biyombo has appeared in seven playoff games this season but has only averaged about 8.6 minutes and 2.9 points per game. Chriss has appeared in four games for Dallas in the postseason, averaging 3.8 minutes and 2.3 points per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.