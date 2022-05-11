Suns' Bismack Biyombo, Mavericks' Marquese Chriss ejected from Game 5

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a scrum between players from the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night following their battle in Game 5 of their playoff series.

Suns center Bismack Biyombo and Mavericks forward Marquese Chriss were ejected in the final seconds of Phoenix’s 110-80 win to take a series lead.

TV cameras showed security officials going toward the tunnel to make sure both players kept away from each other after leaving the court. Chriss was supposed to exit through the tunnel on the opposite side of the court and head to the visitors’ locker room. Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic was among those who followed Chriss into the locker room to keep things from escalating, according to ESPN.

"I get the competitiveness of the game, but we're just trying to win the game," Phoenix coach Monty Williams said after the game.

"All the stuff that happens that's extracurricular, I don't have anything to say about that. I understand how chippy it can be. We just want to win the game and that's it. We're trying to get one more win, and that's our focus right now."

Neither Biyombo nor Chriss spoke to reporters after the game.

Biyombo has appeared in seven playoff games this season but has only averaged about 8.6 minutes and 2.9 points per game. Chriss has appeared in four games for Dallas in the postseason, averaging 3.8 minutes and 2.3 points per game.

