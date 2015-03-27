Suggs, Smith active for Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens will have linebacker Terrell Suggs and cornerback Jimmy Smith active for Sunday's game against Denver.

Suggs missed last week's game against Washington because of a torn biceps he sustained the week before and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Smith has missed a month with a groin injury and was also questionable on the injury report after participating fully in practice this week.

The Ravens will, however, be without safety Bernard Pollard because of a chest injury and linebackers Dannell Ellerbe (ankle) and Jameel McClain (neck). Ray Lewis has not yet been activated from the injured reserve/designated to return as he continues to recover from a torn triceps in Week 6.