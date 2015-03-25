Stewart-Haas Racing making aggressive moves for 2014 in pursuit of Busch and Childers

While team co-owner Tony Stewart is home nursing a broken leg, Stewart-Haas Racing is charging ahead with aggressive plans for 2014.

SHR competition director Greg Zipadelli said Friday the team is pursuing 2004 NASCAR champion Kurt Busch for a fourth team. Meanwhile, Rodney Childers is expected to join the organization to crew chief Kevin Harvick next season.

The flurry of activity comes as Mark Martin prepares to drive the No. 14 Chevrolet on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway as the latest replacement for Stewart. The three-time NASCAR champion is out for the rest of the season after breaking his right leg Aug. 5 in a sprint car crash in Iowa.