Steelers to pay tribute to Dwayne Haskins during 2022 season with helmet decal

The Pittsburgh Steelers will pay tribute to former quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who tragically died in April, with a special helmet decal which will be worn throughout the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten shared images of the team’s helmets on social media which displayed a No. 3 sticker on the back — a salute to Haskins, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Florida highway.

"The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a "3" sticker on their helmets throughout the year," Lauten wrote.

Haskins, who would have turned 25 this year, was in Florida training with Steelers teammates when he attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot and was hit by a dump truck around 6:37 a.m. on April 9, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After signing a one-year restricted free agent tender this offseason, Haskins was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh following veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

"I think about him every day," starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said at the start of organized team activities (OTAs), via USA Today. "I only knew him for a short time, but he definitely left an impact on my life the short time that I knew him.

"I think about him every day, when I wake up, step on the field, all those things. He’s in our hearts, and all we can do is honor him every day in how we live our lives."

An Ohio State standout, Haskins was the second runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting in his final season with the Buckeyes, and in 2019 he was drafted 15th overall by the Washington Commanders.

He signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in 2021, but served as a third-string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph.