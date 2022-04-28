Dwayne Haskins honored at NFL Draft with moment of silence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL Draft started with a moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins Thursday night, just weeks after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being struck on a Florida highway.

Haskins, who would have turned 25 Tuesday, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was hit by a dump truck around 6:37 a.m. April 9, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced dead on the highway.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Earlier this month, former Ohio State , Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically lost his life. Please join us in a moment of silence as we honor his memory," the NFL announced as an image of Haskins was displayed on the big screen for the thousands of NFL fans in attendance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 911 call placed by Dwayne's wife, Kalabrya Haskins, who was in Pittsburgh at the time, revealed that Haskins was apparently stalled on the side of the highway and was getting gas for his vehicle just before being struck.

Haskins was in Florida training with Steelers teammates at the time of his death.