Steelers' Mike Tomlin on team potentially playing 13 straight weeks: 'We do not care'

Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t making any excuses.

The Titans-Steelers game set for Week 4 will be postponed to a later date after at least 11 members of the Titans organization had tested positive for the virus marking the first outbreak the NFL has had to deal with.

There is a chance that the Titans-Steelers game will move to Week 7, and the Steelers-Ravens matchup, originally scheduled for that week, would potentially move to Week 8, which was supposed to be Pittsburgh’s bye week. With that as a potential reality, it’s possible that the Steelers may play 13 straight weeks of football.

On Thursday, Tomlin was asked by reporters on his thoughts if that situation were to play out. The Steelers head coach answered with a typical Tomlin response of: “We do not care.”

If indeed the Steelers do play 13 straight weeks, it shouldn’t be viewed as a big deal.

Prior to the bye week’s arrival in 1990, all teams played 16 games over 16 weeks. From 1999 until 2001, the NFL only had 31 teams, which means each year there was a team that had a Week 1 bye week, and another that had a Week 17 bye. Both teams would have played 16 straight games as well.

There will likely be more coronavirus outbreaks in the NFL in the near future, which means the league will need to continue to adjust its schedule moving forward.