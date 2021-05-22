Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Stastny scores in OT, Jets beat Oilers 1-0 for 2-0 lead

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Paul Stastny scored at 4:06 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night and a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Stastny’s screened wrist shot beat goaltender Mike Smith high to the right corner.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for Winnipeg, and Smith stopped 35 shots.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Winnipeg won the opener 4-1 on Wednesday night. The series shifts to Winnipeg for games Sunday and Monday nights.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid and teammate Leon Draisaitl — the NHL’s top two scorers — have been held off the scoresheet in the first two games.