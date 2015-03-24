Stars nip Oilers in shootout

Edmonton, AB (SportsNetwork.com) - Shawn Horcoff scored in the eighth round of the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

In the eighth round, Horcoff's wrister went in between the pads of Ben Scrivens, and Anders Lindback stopped Anton Lander's wrister with the glove for the win.

Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist, while Jamie Benn totaled a goal and an assist for the Stars, who have won four straight.

Lindback stopped 9-of-10 shots to get the win in relief of Kari Lehtonen, who allowed four goals on 19 shots before getting pulled halfway through the second period.

Taylor Hall scored two goals with an assist, Mark Arcobello had two goals and Teddy Purcell recorded a goal and two assists for the Oilers, who have lost seven straight. Scrivens stopped 40 shots in the loss.

Edmonton scored a power-play goal just 2:58 in as Hall snapped home a rebound from the left side, but the Stars got it back 3 1/2 minutes later on Horcoff's rebound.

The Stars took a 2-1 lead halfway through the first as Erik Cole put home a rebound, but the Oilers scored four straight goals in the second to surge ahead.

Purcell scored 11 seconds in as he finished off a turnover in the Dallas zone, and Edmonton took a 3-2 lead 2 1/2 minutes later on Arcobello's rebound of a high point shot.

Edmonton made it a 4-2 game when Arcobello finished off an odd-man rush at 9:19, and Hall's breakaway goal at 13:17 gave the team a three-goal advantage.

Dallas got one back on the power play with 21 seconds to play in the second as Benn scored off a wrister from the right side.

Seguin scored 52 seconds into the third, then tied the game at 9:13 off a rebound for his 25th goal of the season.

Game Notes

Dallas hosts Toronto on Tuesday ... Edmonton hosts Arizona on Tuesday ... The Stars were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Oilers scored on their one man advantage ... Alex Goligoski and Ales Hemsky both had two assists for Dallas.