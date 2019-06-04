St. Louis Blues face criticism for including Enterprise flag in color guard during national anthem

The St. Louis Blues appeared to use an Enterprise Rent-A-Car flag in their color guard during the national anthem before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

The flag appeared behind “The Star-Spangled Banner” singer Charles Glenn. He was standing on a mat, which also read Enterprise Rent-A-Car, according to Mass Live.

The Blues, who signed a naming-rights agreement in 2018 to play in the Enterprise Center, received harsh criticism for putting the Enterprise flag in the color guard.

Paul Lukas, of the athletic uniform-centric blog Uni-Watch, was among those who blasted the Blues.

“It’s hard to express how gross and tone-deaf this is. Frankly, I don’t see why color guards should be part of sporting events to begin with (interestingly, the Blues use them as a way to pimp group ticket sales, which is something I’ve never seen before — do other teams do this?). But if we’re going to have color guards, it would be nice if they could stick to, you know, the colors. Speaking of which, the team flag next to the Enterprise flag doesn’t belong there either,” he wrote.

Lukas’ thoughts were echoed on social media.

The Enterprise flag was not in the color guard on Monday before Game 4.