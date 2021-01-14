Spurs' Gregg Popovich: Second Trump impeachment a 'good move'

To no surprise of anyone, Gregg Popovich expressed his support for the second impeachment of President Trump in the wake of the violent U.S. Capitol riot last week.

The San Antonio Spurs head coach is a vocal critic of the president. He told reporters Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment, that a second impeachment was "the least we can do."

"I don’t have a lot of faith that the 25th Amendment is going to be invoked. This impeachment will say a lot. If anything, it will bring people together rather than be divisive. It will bring people together who may have thought a different way and realize what Trump can really do and what he really is. So I’m all for it. It’s a good move," he said, via USA Today.

He added: "As a citizen, what we all watched was horrific, and we all saw the lack of concern and incompetence on the part of our president, which is really sad. He is what he is, but what that does for our democracy and our country and our standing and our credibility, let alone the safety for all those people in the building, is just enough to fry your brain. It is something you can’t even conceive of."

He gave praise to Republican lawmakers, like Rep. Liz Cheney, who supported impeachment. Popovich said it "really warms your heart" and called Cheney a "real Republican."

Last week, Popovich took Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to task for voting against certifying the election results.