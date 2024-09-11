South Carolina's Dawn Staley holds Biden's hand at ceremony after appearing to take swipe at re-election bid

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley celebrated the Gamecocks’ national championship victory with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

Staley and the team’s appearance came months after the head coach appeared to distance herself from supporting his campaign for re-election following his disastrous debate in June. The Basketball Hall of Famer was seen holding hands with Biden at the ceremony.

Staley thanked Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, for hosting the team. She touted diversity and recalled the moment the Confederate flag was taken down from the state Capitol.

"I’m reminded of the journey of our state, our home state, South Carolina, has taken," Staley said, via The State. "How not so long ago, the Confederate flag was taken down from our state capitol — a symbol that represented division and exclusion. That moment wasn’t just about a symbol being removed. It was about people coming together, uniting for a shared vision of progress, justice and equality.

"Today, my staff, my team and I stand here embodying diversity, inclusiveness and unity. My hope is that this moment lands on you, my team, as a powerful reminder of the beauty that can come from unifying for a common goal and doing things the right way."

Staley attended an event in July with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. She wrote on X that the ex-president was the "coolest man on earth" and made a mention about "borrowing" his wife for "four short years."

"@BarackObama thank you for your inspiration and leadership still. Now please let us borrow @MichelleObama for just 4 short years! First Gentleman is a good look for you!," she posted on X.

Biden dropped out of the race for the presidency after his June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed to run in his place. Staley saluted Biden for dropping out.