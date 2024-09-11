Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina's Dawn Staley holds Biden's hand at ceremony after appearing to take swipe at re-election bid

Staley and the Gamecocks visited to the White House to celebrate their championship win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley celebrated the Gamecocks’ national championship victory with President Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

Staley and the team’s appearance came months after the head coach appeared to distance herself from supporting his campaign for re-election following his disastrous debate in June. The Basketball Hall of Famer was seen holding hands with Biden at the ceremony.

Dawn Staley holds Joe Biden's hand

President Biden walks with Dawn Staley, coach of the University of South Carolina women's basketball team, for an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 to welcome the University of South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team and celebrate their 2023-2024 NCAA championship season. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Staley thanked Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, for hosting the team. She touted diversity and recalled the moment the Confederate flag was taken down from the state Capitol.

"I’m reminded of the journey of our state, our home state, South Carolina, has taken," Staley said, via The State. "How not so long ago, the Confederate flag was taken down from our state capitol — a symbol that represented division and exclusion. That moment wasn’t just about a symbol being removed. It was about people coming together, uniting for a shared vision of progress, justice and equality.

Dawn Staley speaks

University of South Carolina women's basketball team head coach Dawn Staley speaks as President Biden looks on, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 during an event to welcome the University of South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team and celebrate their 2023-2024 NCAA championship season.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"Today, my staff, my team and I stand here embodying diversity, inclusiveness and unity. My hope is that this moment lands on you, my team, as a powerful reminder of the beauty that can come from unifying for a common goal and doing things the right way."

Staley attended an event in July with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. She wrote on X that the ex-president was the "coolest man on earth" and made a mention about "borrowing" his wife for "four short years."

"@BarackObama thank you for your inspiration and leadership still. Now please let us borrow @MichelleObama for just 4 short years! First Gentleman is a good look for you!," she posted on X.

Joe Biden points at Dawn Staley

President Biden walks with Dawn Staley down the aisle. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Biden dropped out of the race for the presidency after his June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed to run in his place. Staley saluted Biden for dropping out.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.