Charlie Kirk

South Carolina holds moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before football game vs Vanderbilt

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday in Utah

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Devin Nunes reflects on Charlie Kirk's legacy after assassination: 'Happy warrior' Video

Devin Nunes reflects on Charlie Kirk's legacy after assassination: 'Happy warrior'

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss Charlie Kirk’s impact on the conservative movement, the effort to end the war in Ukraine and more.

A moment of silence was held in honor of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk on Saturday night before the football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Gavin J. Smith, the president of the Inspyre Group, pointed out the moment in a post on X. Smith’s photo showed a packed house at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Diego Pavia runs with the ball

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia runs the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina.  (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Kirk was assassinated during an event he held on the campus of Utah Valley University. He was 31. His death shook the sports world as South Carolina was far from the only team to hold a moment of silence for Kirk.

The NFL honored Kirk before the game on Thursday night between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen wrote Kirk’s name on his baseball cap and NASCAR star Christopher Bell dedicated his victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.

South Carolina band

South Carolina's drum line greets players during the "Gamecock Walk" before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Columbia, South Carolina. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

"He inspired us to not be afraid to use our voice; to not be afraid to speak our minds," South Carolina’s Turning Point USA Chapter president Mia Weathers told Count on 2 News. "He inspired us to just keep fighting for what we believed in, and he just paved the way and laid the foundation for a lot of us."

Kirk was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. local time on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. He was surrounded by mostly college students as his event was getting underway.

Gov. Spencer Cox says alleged Kirk shooter is not cooperating with authorities Video

Authorities arrested suspected shooter Tyler Robinson on Friday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

