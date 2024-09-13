Solheim Cup begins with half-empty grandstands as fans are stuck waiting for transportation to course

The opening matches of the Solheim Cup began in front of half-empty grand stands at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club on Friday morning, with transportation issues preventing fans from getting to the golf course.

Team Europe’s Esther Henseleit hit the opening tee shot in front of a few hundred fans. The event’s organizers had promised that there would be record crowds for the biennial golf tournament.

Henseleit is paired with Charley Hull as part of an alternate shot team competition against the United States. Henseleit and Hull are taking on Allisen Corpuz and top-ranked Nelly Korda.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Those hundred fans who made it in time for Friday morning's opening remained quiet for the European tee shots and cheered throughout as the Americans hit theirs.

Fans posted on social media that they had been stuck for hours waiting in lines for buses at Jiffy Lube Live, a concert venue near the golf course about 40 miles west of Washington, D.C.

The LPGA posted a statement apologizing.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER DISCUSSES PERILS OF BEING A NEW DAD DURING PGA TOUR SEASON

"We recognize and deeply apologize to all fans affected by the challenges with shuttling from parking to the golf course," the statement said. "We’ve made significant changes to our transportation system to mitigate these issues moving forward, and we’re working on ways to express our regret to those impacted."

In the 20 minutes before the matches began, a small trickle of fans speed-walked toward the grandstand.

Former U.S. captain Juli Inkster expressed her disappointment as she followed a match on the fourth hole.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You've got to get the people here," Inkster said.

Players frequently describe the opening tee shot at the Solheim Cup as more nerve-wracking than anything in women's golf, fueled partly by fans who fill grandstands hours in advance to cheer the home team.

Europe is seeking to capture the Solheim Cup over the United States for a record fourth straight time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.