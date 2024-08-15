Expand / Collapse search
Golf

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull wishes for Women's Open Championship to return to Trump course

Hull is set to compete in the Scottish Open

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Charley Hull has gained a tremendous amount of popularity on the LPGA Tour over the last few months as pictures of her smoking on the golf course and while signing autographs have gone viral.

The British golfer, who has multiple second-place finishes in some of the majors that occur during the year, expressed interest in the Women’s Open Championship returning to Turnberry despite it being owned by former President Trump.

Charley Hull puffs

Charley Hull of England smokes a vape on the 15th tee during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 23, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The Trump Organization bought the golf course in 2014, but outgoing Royal & Ancient (R&A) Chief Executive Martin Slumbers has made it clear that the tournament will not be played there again so long as the company owns it. The R&A’s decision came after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

She agreed "100%" that the policy should be changed.

"I thought it was a great golf course, great fun," she said while preparing for the Scottish Open, via The Telegraph. "I love being out there, and the views are brilliant."

"Like honestly, it’s one of the best golf courses in the world. It would be a shame to not be on there," she added.

Trump competes at Turnberry

Former President Trump playing golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during his visit to the U.K. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

The incoming R&A head, Mark Darbon, has not said one way or the other how he feels about events returning to the South Ayrshire, Scotland, course. The course’s general manager, Nic Oldham, suggested the R&A consider returning to the course on the 50th anniversary of the so-called "Duel in the Sun" in 2027 – named after Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson’s battle in 1977.

The Women’s Open Championship was held at Turnberry in 2002 and 2015.

Australian Karrie Webb won the event in 2002, and South Korean Inbee Park won in 2015.

Charley Hull at the Olympics

Charley Hull of Team Great Britain looks on during Day Three of the Women's Individual Stroke Play on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on Aug. 9, 2024 in Paris. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

This year’s Women’s Open Championship begins on Aug. 22 at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.