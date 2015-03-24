Sock, Pospisil beat Bryan brothers in Wimbledon doubles final in 1st tournament together

American Jack Sock and Canadian Vasek Pospisil made their first tournament together a championship-winning one, defeating Bob and Mike Bryan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the all-North American Wimbledon doubles final on Saturday.

Sock and Pospisil broke the Bryan brothers' service in the final game on their fifth match point.

The 21-year-old Sock became the third-youngest player to win both a Grand Slam men's doubles title and a Grand Slam mixed doubles championship in the Open era, adding to the mixed title he won with American Melanie Oudin at the U.S. Open in 2011.

Todd Woodbridge and John McEnroe, both 20, were the only men to win both titles at a younger age, with McEnroe being the youngest.