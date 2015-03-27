Snead, Gilbert win Demaret Division of Liberty Mutual

J.C. Snead and Gibby Gilbert repeated as champions of the Demaret Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf on Tuesday.

Snead birdied the first extra hole to lift him and Gilbert to victory at the event, which has three divisions and uses a two-man, better-ball format. The Demaret Division is for men at least 70 years old, and plays 36 holes.

The Snead and Gilbert team defeated Frank Beard and Larry Zeigler. Lee Trevino and Mike Hill had been in first after shooting 11-under-par 61 on Monday.

The other two divisions at the Legends of Golf are the Raphael (50-69 years old) and Legends. The Legends division is a 54-hole tournament that begins Friday, with reigning champions David Eger and Mark McNulty back to defend their title.