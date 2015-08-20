Skins QB Griffin leaves with stinger, possible head injury

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Robert Griffin III has left the Washington Redskins' exhibition game against the Detroit Lions because of a stinger and a possible head injury.

The Redskins said their starting quarterback was questionable to return Thursday night. Backup Colt McCoy replaced Griffin.

Griffin was hurt in the second quarter when he fumbled the ball while scrambling, then got landed on by defenders.

The 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year completed 2 of 5 passes for 8 yards and was sacked three times and hit hard on several other occasions while playing four series. He fumbled twice. The second was recovered at Washington's 11 by Detroit, which then needed four plays to score a touchdown for a 10-0 lead.

