Ski jumpers and staffers punished over alleged cheating scandal that rocked world championships

After the Nordic World Ski Jumping Championships were rocked by an alleged cheating scandal involving manipulated suits this past weekend, two competitors have been disqualified, and two staffers suspected to be involved have been suspended.

The Norwegian Ski Federation suspended a ski jumping coach and an equipment manager over their alleged role in a cheating scandal which shook the world championships this weekend. It came just one day after two Norwegian competitors were disqualified after organizers said their suits broke the rules.

The two competitors disqualified were Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang. Lindvik finished second in the event before the disqualification.

The coach suspended is Magnus Brevik and the suspended equipment manager is Adrian Livelten. The federation said Brevik and Livelten were suspected of modifying ski suits by sewing in an extra seam in an attempt to create more lift in the air.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said earlier Sunday that its Ethics and Compliance Office had opened an investigation "to assess the circumstances" of the disqualifications. It said the skiers were disqualified from Saturday's men’s large hill event "following an inspection of their jumping suits, which were not in compliance with the equipment rules."

"The FIS Independent Ethics and Compliance Office is now investigating a suspicion of illegal manipulation of the equipment by the Norwegian team," the federation said.

Norwegian team manager Jan-Erik Aalbu said at a news conference that the jumpsuits were deliberately altered.

Norway is one of the traditional powers in ski jumping, and the cheating attempt at its home world championships has caused a massive outcry in a country that prides itself on its winter sports prowess.

The federation on Sunday admitted that the suits had been deliberately altered, after a video emerged online of the alterations being made.

Brevik on Monday told Norwegian media that several team members had been involved in the decision to alter the suits, but that "I should have stopped it."

He claimed it was the first time they had stitched in an extra seam, but made a sailing analogy to explain why a stiffer suit would help the jumpers fly farther in the air.

"A tighter sail is better than a loose sail," Brevik said.

The federation said Brevik and Livelten would be suspended indefinitely while inquiries continue. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation said Sunday that it had opened its own investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.