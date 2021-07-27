Simone Biles, Kerri Strug Olympics situations debated after superstar gymnast's Tokyo exit

Simone Biles’ "medical issue," which forced her to drop out of the Olympics women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday, sparked debate about Kerri Strug’s injury at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Biles was scratched from the event after she appeared to fall after her attempt on the vault.

Social media compared and contrasted Biles' injury with Strug's performance in 1996.

Strug captured the hearts of Olympic fans in 1996 when she was a part of the U.S. team that won the gold medal. Strug’s resilience in the vault event despite an injured ankle helped the Americans get the gold. Strug was clearly hobbled during her second attempt and didn't need to complete it for the Americans to win.

It’s unclear whether Biles hurt her ankle in her own vault attempt.

USA Gymnastics said she had a "medical issue" despite the Olympics broadcast saying she dropped out over a "mental health issue."

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the organization said on Twitter.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) narrowly defeated the U.S. for the gold in the team final. The Russians had won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games.